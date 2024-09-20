Glen Powell cannot be stopped, so don’t even go there. The Twisters, Anyone But You, and Top Gun: Maverick dynamo isn’t resting, however. He has been gearing up for The Running Man reboot and filming the perplexing Chad Powers TV show, but before that shoot began, cameras rolled for Glen this spring on Huntington, an A24-distributed film that comes with a directorial and cast-infused pedigree that sets the project up for success. A key attraction to this movie is the inclusion of Margaret Qualley, who possesses the star power to aim for a blockbuster career but seems more content making arthouse flicks like upcoming body horror film The Substance, eclectic-ensemble picture Kinds of Kindness, and erotic thriller Sanctuary. Together, they could take the charisma of this movie off the charts, but let’s get down to business on what to expect from Huntington.

Plot Emily the Criminal director John Patton Ford helms this picture (which he also wrote, according to Deadline) that is inspired by Kind Hearts and Coronets, the 1949 thriller and dark comedy that gets homicidal about a line of succession, and Collider spoke to Powell in May while he was hours away from hopping on a plane to shoot Huntington in South Africa. He told the outlet very little, other than this: “It’s an A24 movie that John Patton Ford is directing, and I will be there. That is the next thing I’m shooting.” Collider specifies that the movie will be darker than the earlier Alec Guinness-starring picture. According to Studiocanal production house (which is partnering with A24 here), the movie will be a “raucously entertaining revenge thriller about Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell), the heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves. Or what he thinks he deserves.” A joint statement from Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and executive producers Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin described the cast as “a dream array of on-screen talent in the extraordinary Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris.” The project is under lock and key for more specific plot details, but the truth cannot stay hidden forever with the film releasing next year. Cast Powell and Qualley will be joined by Ed Harris, Bill Camp, Topher Grace, Jessica Henwick, Zack Woods, and Raff Law.