This won’t be Powell’s first TV comedy rodeo. He previously chewed scenery for Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, in which he made this face in a comedy-horror context. He will also soon star in Chad Powers, which sounds like a superhero parody about a male “Karen.” However, this is a project that found its inspiration in a Ted Lasso sort of way (with Jason Sudeikis previously inventing the character for NBC Olympics coverage before the Apple TV+ series), only not. What will Chad Powers bring the world?

Clearly, Glen Powell has a packed schedule. Not only is the Anyone But You star and Twisters charmer/Brisket dad (allegedly) preparing for his date with Top Gun 3 , several other projects sit on his more immediate horizon. Those include a Family Man guest appearance and a starring role in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s The Running Man . He’s got even more titles in the works, and that includes, somehow, a comedy series for Hulu.

Plot

College football fans will already know (and those of us who are simply fascinated with Powell’s movie star rise are catching up) that Eli Manning previously filmed an ESPN+ docuseries, in which he attempted to make the Penn State football team while going undercover as “Chad Powers,” complete with a wig and prosthetics.

The series adaptation of this oddball stunt will film in Atlanta from August to October of this year, according to Hulu. In doing so, Powell will “disguise himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.” Well, there are only a few certainties here, which is that Glen Powell excels while wearing disguises, and he’s not afraid to take on offbeat adaptations.

On a promising note, Loki and Rick and Morty producer Michael Waldron has co-created along with Powell, and they will both executive produce this series. Deadline has a statement of their joint enthusiasm:

“We’re both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”

Cast

Along with Powell, the series will star Steve Zahn as head football coach Jake Hudson, whose career might just be saved by “talented oddball Chad Powers.” This is going to be strange, so get ready.