Movies

Rosamund Pike Is Giving People Major ‘Gone Girl’ Vibes In Netflix’s ‘I Care A Lot’ Trailer

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

In I Care A Lot, Rosamund Pike plays an unhinged woman with a bob haircut. Sound familiar? The trailer for the Netflix comedy-thriller, from The 5th Wave director J Blakeson, is giving people major Gone Girl vibes, except instead of Pike telling Ben Affleck that she’s “the c*nt you married,” she’s calling herself a “f*cking lioness.”

You love to see it.

“A crooked legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards meets her match when a woman she tries to swindle turns out to be more than she first appears,” reads the official plot description. But that leaves out the part in the trailer above where Pike tells a guy, “I’ll grab your d*ck and balls and rip them clean off,” or when she threatens an old lady while vaping, or when Chris Messina and Peter Dinklage show up. If I Care A Lot is even half as good as Gone Girl (both feature narration from Pike!), it will be great. But interestingly, that wasn’t the film that came to mind while she read the script.

“That sort of wonderful rise of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character [in The Wolf of Wall Street], where you just see them just taking everyone for a ride and you just think, ‘Well, you know, it’s a brilliant scheme. Yeah, I have to give it to him.’ I felt a bit like that when I read Marla,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And I haven’t seen a modern film with a woman [doing that] and running it sort of like a business.” The people, they care a lot for Pike.

I Care A Lot premieres on Netflix on February 19.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×