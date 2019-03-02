Getty Image

On Saturday, Ian McKellen apologized for comments he recently made in which he attempted to explain the alleged actions of Bryan Singer and Kevin Spacey, both of whom are accused of multiple cases of sexual misconduct. The acclaimed English actor took to Twitter to try and make amends.

1/4 As part of an extended podcast recently, I suggested that if closeted people were instead open about their sexuality they wouldn’t abuse others. That, of course, is wrong. pic.twitter.com/9k6KLH2hx9 — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) March 2, 2019

2/4 My intention was to encourage the LGBT audience I was addressing, to be proud and open about their sexuality. In doing so, my point was clumsily expressed. I would never, ever trivialise or condone abuse of any kind. — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) March 2, 2019

3/4 I deeply regret my careless remarks and apologise unreservedly for any distress I caused. — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) March 2, 2019

4/4 When it comes to abuse by people in positions of power, the correct response is clear. The accusers must be heard and the accused given the opportunity to clear their names. If the accusations prove credible, the abuser’s access to power should be removed. — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) March 2, 2019

“As part of an extended podcast recently, I suggested that if closeted people were instead open about their sexuality they wouldn’t abuse others. That, of course, is wrong,” McKellen wrote. “My intention was to encourage the LGBT audience I was addressing, to be proud and open about their sexuality. In doing so, my point was clumsily expressed. I would never, ever trivialise or condone abuse of any kind.”