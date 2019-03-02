Ian McKellen Has Apologized For His Comments About Bryan Singer And Kevin Spacey

On Saturday, Ian McKellen apologized for comments he recently made in which he attempted to explain the alleged actions of Bryan Singer and Kevin Spacey, both of whom are accused of multiple cases of sexual misconduct. The acclaimed English actor took to Twitter to try and make amends.

“As part of an extended podcast recently, I suggested that if closeted people were instead open about their sexuality they wouldn’t abuse others. That, of course, is wrong,” McKellen wrote. “My intention was to encourage the LGBT audience I was addressing, to be proud and open about their sexuality. In doing so, my point was clumsily expressed. I would never, ever trivialise or condone abuse of any kind.”

