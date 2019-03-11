Idris Elba Would Rather Be Donald Glover Than The Next James Bond

Idris Elba is a movie and television star who’s playing Coachella next month, and he recently hosted Saturday Night Live. Sound like another multi-hyphenate celebrity? “I want to be Donald Glover,” Elba told The Hollywood Reporter in a new profile. “He’s the man. He literally does it all.”

That’s only half true: Glover is the man (Troy and Abed in the Morning forever), but he can’t do it all. For instance, he’s not starring in a cat-based musical with Taylor Swift, like Elba, and he’s not the fan-favorite frontunner to become the next James Bond, also like Elba. A brief recap: The Wire star was tapped as the next actor to step into 007’s tactical turtleneck, but those reports were quickly extinguished… until Elba tweeted, “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba” (Stringer Bell as Bond is back on!)… before adding, “Don’t believe the HYPE” (Stringer Bell as Bond is back off!). So, what the heck was Elba thinking with that first tweet?

“I took the piss a little,” the Turn Up Charlie co-creator explained, “but I was also reminding people that I never got referred to as James Bond. So, I was like, hello, my name is Elba. Idris Elba. It was a joke. I swear to God.” Even this weekend’s SNL “took the piss” out of the Bond rumors.

So, who is going to be the next James Bond? I hear Donald Glover might be interested (hey, if Elba can play an American on The Wire, Glover should be able to portray a British spy).

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

