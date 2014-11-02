Iggy Azalea Just Revealed More About Her Role In ‘Furious 7’

Who else is getting excited for Furious 7?

After the insanely awesome trailer premiered online yesterday and the cast sat down with E! to talk about their late co-star Paul Walker and tease more about the seventh installment in the franchise, fans are getting another peak into the highly anticipated film thanks to Iggy Azalea. The rapper was spotted earlier this year filming scenes for a cameo in the film. While we all thought she’d follow in the footsteps of pal and “Black Widow” collaborator Rita Ora who made a brief appearance in the last film as the obligatory scantily clad female race starter, Azalea just revealed her role might be a bit bigger than that:

I thought that I was just going to have to wave the flag [in my scene]. And then, I came [to set] and I got a car and I got some lines and then [my character is] friends with Vin [Diesel]. I’m kind of the head of this monster truck crew of people, and I’m like the girl in charge and I have this big truck.

Azalea also admitted to having a new-found respect for the actors involved in the film after spending time on set:

It makes me very nervous, because I don’t want to be one of those artists that exerts themselves and they don’t do a good job. Just for me to say two lines it took like 16 hours of setting up and going over, and I definitely have an appreciation for actors now.

Furious 7 is set to hit theater April 3.