A Charlie Kaufman movie starring Wild Rose and Chernobyl breakout Jessie Buckley, Harry Potter alum David Thewlis, Toni “I Am Your Mother” Collette, and Landry from Friday Night Lights? [Extremely Al Pacino in Jack and Jill voice] Don’t mind if I do.

Based on Ian Reid’s book of the same name, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is about a girlfriend meeting her boyfriend’s parents for the first time, while she’s privately, well, thinking of ending things. It’s like a Kaufman’s spin on Meet the Parents, except instead of that darn cat, there’s a wet dog that won’t stop shaking itself dry. There’s a lot of weird stuff that happens in the trailer above, and the movie is going to lead to a lot of uncomfortable conversations between couples, but that dog is the most unsettling thing I’ve seen in a movie all year. Even more than all of Trolls World Tour.

Watch the surreal trailer above. Here’s the official plot summary:

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things premieres on Netflix on September 5.