‘Imitation Game’ Screenwriter Graham Moore Clarifies That He’s Not Gay

One of the most heartfelt acceptance speeches on Oscar night came from Imitation Game screenwriter Graham Moore who, when accepting the award for Best Adapted Screenplay, revealed his suicide attempt at the age of 16, “because I felt weird and different.” Many assumed this to mean he identified with Imitation Game subject Turing for being gay, but not so, says Moore in a piece on Buzzfeed News:
“In this brief time here, what I want to use it to do is to say this: When I was 16 years old, I tried to kill myself because I felt weird and I felt different and I felt like I did not belong,” Moore said. “And now, I’m standing here and I would like for this moment to be for that kid out there who feels like she’s weird or she’s different or she doesn’t fit in anywhere: Yes, you do. I promise you do. You do. Stay weird, stay different. And then, when it’s your turn and you are standing on this stage, please pass the same message to the next person who comes along.”
Though many assumed that Moore was gay because of his connection to Turing, at the Governors Ball after the ceremony, he told BuzzFeed News, “I’m not gay, but I’ve never talked publicly about depression before or any of that, and that was so much of what the movie was about, and it was one of the things that drew me to Alan Turing so much. I think we all feel like weirdos for different reasons. Alan had his share of them and I had my own, and that’s what always moved me so much about his story.”
Well, gay or not, it was still a touching speech. It’s a bit of a shame he’s not gay though, I have to imagine that would make getting an Oscar from Oprah at least 75% more exciting. Assuming my gay math is correct.
Yeah right. And I wasn’t jerking it to his speech.
Points!
Also his “suicide attempt” involved washing down pop rocks with coca cola.
Pop rocks is a cry for help. Coca Cola and mentos is for the real serious kids.
“Stay weird, stay different just as long as there aren’t any gays there…”
*pulls off mask and reveals he’s really Tom Cruise*
Out of context, that picture definitely looks like Oprah is trying to take the Oscar for herself. Even her expression says, “Mine?”
That was the whole point of Selma.
“I need to shower my love and kisses….”
Very common vernacular among heterosexual men……….
This is gayer than a celebrity chef marrying 100 gay couples on Miami beach.
But not quite as gay as marrying 101.
Also not gay: Eddie Redmayne
I think it’s shitty that he needed to qualify that in any way.
He needed to stem the tide of top-shelf dong heading his way since Sunday. Bit of a waste really.
It’s pretty awful that people assumed he was coming out in his acceptance speech at the Oscars, because that’s what being publicly out and LGBT has become now. A public spectacle most people are bored with, just like the Oscars.
I’m not gay, but I’ve never talked publicly about depression before or any of that
Well, we all know that only one type of person rehearses for the Oscars…
Hang on, but he’s definitely English, right, though?
It’s like the classic beach game: “Gay or European?”
“Yes, the subject of my movie killed himself due to being forced to castrate himself both chemically and mentally for being something shunned by society, but being a teenager was hard you guys!”
^ +100 Angel Bucks
The look on Oprah’s face says, “Your Oscar or your soul, bitch!”
YOUR BRAVERY POINTS HAVE BEEN SUBSTRACTED.
What? Why would anybody think you were gay? Where did that come from?
*watches clip of speech again*
Oh.
If that guy’s not gay, someone should tell literally everything about him
I don’t understand. He seems straight to me – John Travolta.
And I’m the queen of England
“It’s a bit of a shame he’s not gay though, I have to imagine that would make getting an Oscar from Oprah at least 75% more exciting.”
Because the Oscar is a naked man?
He’s not gay but his boyfriend is.
it’s not gay if you’re just helping a buddy out.
Ha total “In & Out” moment.
Kevin Klein doesn’t remember that movie
Oprah will have him on her show and ambush him about the truth ala James Frey.
The way he said Alexandra couldn’t have been gayer if there was semen literally dripping off his face.
I bet that Oscar the night inside a very unsavoury man.
He may not be gay, but he sure has the manners. Pinkie out when accepting the Oscar from Oprah shows that he’s a man of refined tastes.
To paraphrase the great Ken Titus, Graham Moore isn’t a fruit, but he hangs out in the orchard.