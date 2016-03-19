Frank Darabont’s Rejected ‘Indiana Jones 4’ Script Shows What May Have Been

Getty/Lucasfilm

As you may have heard by now, a new Indiana Jones movie was officially announced earlier this week, and despite some long-standing rumors, Harrison Ford is once again set to star as the title character. While the franchise’s fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, generally left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths, the notion of revisiting the franchise again has started people talking, and spawned some pretty great ideas about where the story could potentially go.

It’s common knowledge that, prior to Crystal Skull, there was an earlier version of the script titled enIndiana Jones and the City of the Gods, which was written by writer/director Frank Darabont. An accomplished screenwriter and director, whose projects include The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile and TV adaptation of The Walking Dead. He was also a writer on The Young Adventures Of Indiana Jones TV series, and he had a familiarity with the character and with George Lucas, Indy’s co-creator and producer of the show and the films. Ultimately, however, this didn’t do him much good.