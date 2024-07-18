Is Kiefer Sutherland In The ’24’ Movie?

Long before The Bear, there was another stressful show that was nominated for a truckload of Emmys.

24 ran on Fox for nine seasons between 2001 and 2014, as well as the TV film 24: Redemption, with every episode taking place in “real time” as federal agent Jack Bauer (played with steady grit by Kiefer Sutherland) attempted to stop one terrorist attack after another. Some of the show’s cultural depictions and use of torture haven’t aged well (they weren’t great then, either), but 24 was undeniably exciting — and now it’s coming back as a feature-length film.

Variety reports that a big-screen adaptation of 24 is in “early development.” Mega-producer Brian Grazer previously teased the project on MSNBC’s Squawk Box last month. “Imagine [Entertainment] has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theaters,” he said. “It’s great for us, because we’ve built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it’s Backdraft, which I’m now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it’s 24, a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox.”

At the moment, there are no plot details and it’s unknown if Sutherland will return to reprise his role as Jack Bauer. But he seems into it.

(Via Variety)