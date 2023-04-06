Is ‘Shrek 5’ Confirmed For A Future Release?

For years, the biggest “will they/won’t they” in Hollywood has been the idea of another Shrek installment. The original film hit theaters over two decades ago and has spawned a number of sequels, feline-led spinoffs, and various holiday specials, but there hasn’t been a main Shrek tale since Shrek Forever After in 2010. Even though the “forever after” aspect implies that we are done with the infamous ogre, it’s clear that fans and the cast are still on board with another installment. At this point, it seems to just be for nostalgia’s sake, but that kind of stuff works nowadays.

Illumination founder and CEO Christoper Meledandri confirmed to Variety that Dreamworks is looking to bring Shrek back to theaters, thanks to the current uptick in animated features. He explains, “It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements. And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places,” Meledandri continued.

Even though there is demand for it, nothing has been confirmed yet. It’s worth noting that the idea of another Shrek installment dates back all the way to 2018, when it seemed like the series would get a fresh new reboot. Now, it seems like Meledandri wants the whole game back for another go, instead of a franchise makeover.

Meledandri continued, “The original cast is a huge part of that. We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.” Now that Cameron Diaz is back making movies and Eddie Murphy has been practicing his Donkey voice, the timing is perfect! Mike Meyers hasn’t been doing much, anyway.

There is still no confirmed date or cast, but it seems like it’s really happening this time. Hold on to your gumdrop buttons, folks!

(Via Variety)