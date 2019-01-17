WARNER BROS.

No list of the Most Anticipated Movies of 2019 is complete without It: Chapter Two, the sequel to the highest-grossing horror film of all-time. The Losers’ Club is back, except this time, we’ll see the young and adult versions of Bill (Jaeden Lieberher/James McAvoy), Beverly (Sophia Lillis/Jessica Chastain), Richie (Finn Wolfhard/Bill Hader, which is such excellent casting), Mike (Chosen Jacobs/Isaiah Mustafa), Eddie (Jack Dylan Grazer/James Ransone), and Stan (Wyatt Oleff/Andy Bean). Pennywise the Dancing Clown is also returning, and so are the stories about Bill Skarsgård scary to everyone on set.

“He’s amazing. The guy who plays the clown in terrifying. He’s a lovely guy, and yet he really freaked me out,” said McAvoy on Good Morning America. “I remember standing there with the rest of the cast, all these adults, and we’d all done weird, freaky stuff. And we are all looking at each other going, ‘I don’t like being here. I don’t like being an actor today.’ He really did, he really freaked me out. I never liked clowns as a kid.” When asked to explain his feelings on clowns (will eat me), the Glass star explained, “There’s something tragic about them. Maybe they’ve all run away to join the circus. What you running away from, Mr. Clown? What have you left behind? Is it like bodies in a trunk?”

I don’t know. Clowns aren’t that scary, and…

Never mind. Clowns are bad. It: Chapter Two opens on September 6.

