The ‘It’ Kids Are Being Digitally De-Aged For ‘Chapter Two’

It Chapter Two takes place 27 years after the events of the first film, but there will be flashbacks, made up of new footage, to the now-adult characters’ younger selves. That presented a problem for director Andy Muschietti: the original and sequel were not shot back to back, and in the approximately two years between filming, the Losers’ Club had, well, aged two years. The young stars — Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Martell (Bill), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), and Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben) — have grown up in real life, but they have to look the same for the movie. Get used to hearing about the new trend, digital de-aging.

“Well, it’s better to shoot it two years later than five years later. But in those two years, they grew up quite a bit,” Muschietti recently told Total Film magazine, via Bloody Disgusting. “Not all of them. Sophia looks exactly the same. Jaeden looks pretty much the same. Finn grew up quite a bit, and he’s a tall guy. [We] knew that that would be part of the budget… So we’re going to de-age the kids.”

It’s the same technique Martin Scorsese used for The Irishman (on Robert De Niro), and Ang Lee for Gemini Man (on Will Smith), and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for Captain Marvel (on Samuel L. Jackson). It should, however, not be confused with “digital fur technology,” which is much scarier than Pennywise.

It Chapter Two opens on September 6.

(Via Bloody Disgusting)