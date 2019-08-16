The New ‘It Chapter Two’ Teaser Includes Our Creepiest Look At Pennywise Yet

It is the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time (not adjusted for inflation), and it got there thanks to a huge opening weekend: $123.4 million. That’s a whole lot of clowns-only screenings. It Chapter Two isn’t expected to make quite as much, but the Andy Muschietti-directed film will still float to the top of the box office. Variety reports that the sequel “could generate between $95 million to $110 million during opening weekend, according to early tracking. While that number for now is slightly behind the first film’s start, ticket sales could balloon if buzz continues to build for It Chapter Two as it gears up for its release.”

Maybe the IMAX teaser above, featuring our creepiest look at Pennywise yet (those teeth, though), will help push It Chapter Two over the top.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

It Chapter Two, starring James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult Losers’ Club and Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer and Wyatt Oleff as the younger Losers’ Club (also, Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the No-Good Clown), opens on September 6.