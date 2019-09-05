The Ridiculousness Of ‘IT Chapter Two’ Is Its Soul

IT is nonsense, and I mean that, if not in the nicest way possible, then certainly in a relatively nice way.

Stephen King had this uncanny ability to serve up an idea that sounded like it came from the most cocaine-addled of movie execs, shambling breathlessly into a conference room with blood-stained kleenex shoved up both nostrils and babbling his most half-baked premise — an evil alien clown who eats children and turns into a giant spider in the third act, I mean really. But then he’d just sort of write his way through it in way that was logical, compelling, and even meaningful.

IT, the late 2010s movie series directed by Andy Muschietti, does not have quite the same ability to find the meaningfulness in IT. You can practically hear the wind whistling over the top of the gaping hole where some kind of theme should be. But it does have a similar ability to shamble through patently ridiculous material in a way that’s oddly compelling.

“Entertaining enough not to bore us” might sound like faint praise, but just to contextualize it, this is a two-hour-and-50-minute movie. I firmly stand by my theory that films, the latest Scorsese or Barry Jenkins or whatever, should be allowed to be more than two hours, while movies, especially sequels to films about killer clowns and whatnot, should keep it to 110 minutes or less. And yet this one rarely drags. It’s not especially thought-provoking, but there is a kind of wonder that comes with realizing just how many insane logical leaps and narrative inconsistencies competent shooting can paper over. There don’t seem to be any rules to the IT universe, and yet it muddles through. Which is oddly liberating.

The gang’s all back from the last movie. Bill the stutterer, Bev, Specs, Black Mike… uh… Kev? Is there a Kev? Honestly, this story has way too many characters and doesn’t seem to care, which is exactly how you get 1100-page novels about scary clowns. But anyway, the film opens, for some reason, with a brutal hate crime attack on a gay couple at the Derry Carnival. In a story with a 27-year time shift, which saw the first movie update the original ’50s setting of the book to the ’80s, this carnival scene is supposed to take place in present-day, which is confusing given the ’80s bully tone of the whole thing, right down one of the gay guys comparing a bully’s hair to Meg Ryan. No matter, a gay man gets brutally beaten and tossed into a river, and this event is completely immaterial to the movie that follows except that Pennywise shows up a second later.