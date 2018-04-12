Warner Bros.

You could certainly do worse for a gaggle of folks known as the Losers’ Club. The upcoming sequel to the blockbuster horror smash It has already brought Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain onboard to join the freaky fun and reports indicate other adults with familar faces are in talks to enter this lucrative cinematic hellscape.

According to Variety‘s sources, James McAvoy and Bill Hader are in talks to add their names to the sequel’s cast. McAvoy is in negotiations for the role of Bill (played by Jaeden Lieberher in the 2017 film) and Hader is eyed to play Richie (previously played by Finn Wolfhard) in the horror offering that is currently aiming for a September 2019 release date. The prospect of adding these two is remarkably appealing, of course. McAvoy dazzled in M. Night Shyamalan’s horror gem Split and Hader is enjoying love from critics for his role as the titular hitman in HBO’s Barry.

Sequel news can be squeamish for horror fans, but there’s a lot to like about It 2 even if talks with Hader and McAvoy fail to pan out. In addition to the arrival of Chastain, the film also boasts the return of Andy Muschietti in the director’s chair and co-screenwriter Gary Dauberman returning to pen part 2. Release your red balloons accordingly.

(Via Variety)