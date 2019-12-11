Jack Black Is Considering Retiring From Acting

Jack Black has been in so many movies that he can’t remember them all. Since making his film debut in Bob Roberts, the actor has appeared in blockbusters (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), indies (Bernie), mid-budget classics (School of Rock, High Fidelity), animated movies (Kung Fu Panda), musicals (Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story), duds (Waterworld), and Saving Silverman, a very bad movie that I love. It’s been a long, profitable career, and with his other interests in mind, Black is considered pulling a Daniel Day-Lewis and retiring from acting.

“Well, I’ve got another Tenacious D record that I’d like to make. Maybe one more movie. I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement… Not so early. I’m 50,” Black, who currently has an empty IMDb page after Jumanji: The Next Level, told Balance. “I’ve been saying for a long time that this is the last movie. We’ll see. I can’t really say what my next thing is because it’s too early; it’s a jinxer. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I’m looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset.”

Black wants to spend more time with his family and listen to Meatloaf albums in peace, hopefully in that order, but he’s also willing to call off the early retirement talk for the right project. “I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy, though. I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day. And if something comes up, you know, obviously if [Quentin] Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie,” he added. Could Tarantino’s much-discussed final movie also be Black’s final movie? Kill Bill, now with more dancing.

