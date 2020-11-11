Michael Bay may make the bro-iest action movies, arguably in history, but he’s often managed to attract a diverse group of non-bro-y actors. His last movie, the pricey Netflix thriller 6 Underground, starred goofball Ryan Reynolds, while his second-ever blockbuster, The Rock, co-starred an even-more-wigged-out-than-usual Nicolas Cage — hot off his Oscar win for Leaving Las Vegas, no less. His latest get is a good one, too: nice guy and occasional weirdo Jake Gyllenhaal.

As per Deadline, the acclaimed actor is in talks to headline Ambulance, the latest powder keg of Bayhem. Deadline says it’s a remake of the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen but has very few details about the film, instead simply comparing it’s in “the vein of the great action thrillers of the ’90s like Speed and Bay’s Bad Boys.” But /Film did some digging and discovered the same publication had reported on the film back in 2017, when talk of remaking it in Hollywood first cropped up. And they described the plot like this:

A vet just back from Afghanistan is drawn by his brother into a bank robbery in downtown Los Angeles. When the robbery goes horribly wrong, the brothers take hostages and hijack an ambulance. As the situation escalates, old wounds reopen in the relationship between the brothers as they fight to survive what seems like an impossible situation.

For 6 Underground, Bay ditched the traditional studios and went to Netflix, who put up a princely sum. But right now it looks like Bay will return to a more traditional route — i.e., studios that actually put their movies in multiplexes — and make it with Universal. Will Bay tap into Gyllenhaal’s recent yen for wacky roles, some of which feature him singing about music? Here’s hoping.

