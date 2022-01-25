Jake Gyllenhaal sure likes heist movies about moving vehicles. The acclaimed actor’s next big movie is Ambulance, which pairs him with Michael Bay for a heist movie involving, yes, an ambulance. Clearly, Gyllenhaal likes this specific genre because he’s doing another one, this one called Cut & Run, which is [drumroll] about a speedboat heist.

This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, and this is what the logline is: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Just to underline and bold this: It is a thriller not only about thieves who steal things with “high-powered” speedboats, but they also like to rob “superyachts.”

When Cut & Run arrives, it will join a growing genre of aquatic vehicle movies, including the docudrama about the big boat that spent days stuck in the Suez Canal, to the fascination of social media. That’s not to mention Speed Kills, which also concerned speedboats and which starred John Travolta as a champagne-loving baddie.

This news about Jake Gyllenhaal doing a movie involving the water comes a few months after he revealed details about some of his unusual bathing habits to a reporter, admitting, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.” When his comments inspired social media backlash, he tried to clarify what he meant, saying, “I’ve never been accused of being smelly. It’s fine. Of course, I bathe.”

