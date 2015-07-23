The Many Body Transformations Of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Career

07.23.15
In Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, Robert De Niro showed that dedication to one’s cinematic craft can include more than just remembering lines and melting into character. The benchmark that De Niro set in that film, in terms of transforming body type to help bolster a performance, has been taken up by more actors in recent years. Will Smith packed on the pounds for Ali, Denzel Washington got in possibly the best shape of his career for The Hurricane, and Demi Moore got ripped for G.I. Jane. But the weight scale can tip either way when it comes to dedicating one’s body to a film, as we’ve seen in movies like Dallas Buyer’s Club and The Machinist, where Matthew McConaughey and Christian Bale, respectively, lost enormous amounts of weight to embody their characters.

Transforming body type has become somewhat the norm in Hollywood, but it’s still awe-inspiring. Jake Gyllenhaal is fast becoming one of those actors who can seemingly shift and reshape his body to fit a specific role. In Southpaw, Gyllenhaal is probably in the best shape he’ll ever be in, unless he decides to balloon up to play The Rock’s lifting buddy for a film. This is not the first time, though, that the lifelong Hollywood mainstay has made it his mission to provide audiences with a body that fits the film.

