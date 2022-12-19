The DCEU is going through a bit of makeover right now, with two new heads of the Warner Bros. Discovery wing: James Gunn and Peter Safran. The pair’s full plans won’t be unveiled till early next year, but there’s already big plans afoot. Wonder Woman 3 may not happen. Jason Momoa may play a DC superhero who isn’t Aquaman. And Henry Cavill is definitely out as Superman, after almost a decade on the job. It’s a lot to take and it’s already inspired lots of criticism. But if you’re one of those people getting a little too personal with your disdain for Gunn and Safran, well, they’re not going to listen to you.

The DCEU has long struggled to find a consistent voice à la its counterpart at Marvel. In one sense, Gunn was already changing its DNA before he took the job as overlord: His confusingly titled sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad took what had been a brooding dour-fest (with tacked-on classic rock hits) and made it both fun and super gory. He also gave them a hit TV show spinoff with Peacemaker. In other words, maybe it’s best to trust him on this one.

You can read Gunn’s full Twitter thread below:

One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.

