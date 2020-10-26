If Suicide Squad isn’t the worst movie in the DC Extended Universe (an unofficial name, but it’s the one that’s stuck), then it’s the most disappointing. It’s not entirely director David Ayer’s fault, as he claims “the film I made has never been seen” (“It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment”), but there is one thing about Suicide Squad that everyone can agree was a success: the casting.

OK, maybe not the ENTIRE cast, but Margot Robbie is a brilliant Harley Quinn, it was interesting seeing Will Smith play against type, Viola Davis is always great, and Jai Courtney is a fun Captain Boomerang. It’s the biggest compliment James Gunn, who flipped from Marvel to DC to write and direct The Suicide Squad (although don’t worry, he’s returning for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3), gave to his film’s sort-of predecessor.

“Listen, David Ayer’s gotten trouble for the movie. I know it didn’t come out how David wanted it to come out,” Gunn told Empire. “But he did one really, really great thing, and that is he picked fantastic actors to work with, and he dealt with these actors in building their characters in a really deep and fearless way. It’s something David definitely deserves to be lauded for, and it’s definitely added to this movie.” Robbie, Davis, and Courtney, as well as Joel Kinnaman, are returning for The Suicide Squad, along with DC newcomers John Cena, Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, and Steve Agee as a talking shark.

The death-filled The Suicide Squad comes out on August 6, 2021.

(Via Empire)