There are few busier people in Hollywood right now than James Gunn, who — thanks to an online campaign that got him fired from Marvel, a decision that wound up being retracted after all — is helming both The Suicide Squad and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Of course, no one in Hollywood is busy right now; the entire industry is shut down, thanks to the ever-rampaging novel coronavirus. It’s not clear how much longer much of the world will be on “pause,” but Gunn, at least, remains optimistic: As per Deadline, on Easter Sunday he took to Twitter to announce those two films won’t have their release dates rescheduled.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

“Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” Gunn told an online fan. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

Gunn was then asked about the third Guardians. That, too, was met with a positive/optimistic response, saying those plans are “also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus.”

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Thing is, Vol. 3 doesn’t actually have a release date anyway, although The Suicide Squad — a sequel/semi-reboot of 2016’s simply-named Suicide Squad — does: Aug. 6, 2021. Other comic book movies weren’t so lucky. Black Widow was moved to Nov. 6, nicking the old slot reserved for The Eternals. That moved to Feb. 12, 2021, forcing Shang-Chi to get bumped to May 7, and so on and so forth. It’s a crazy/scary/maddening time, but at least Gunn feels confident that he’ll be able to deliver on time.

