James Gunn has collaborated with many fine actors over the years: Elizabeth Banks, Nathan Fillion, Ellen Page, and Kevin Bacon, as well as his Guardian of the Galaxy crew, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, Benicio del Toro, and Kurt Russell, among others. But Gunn doesn’t consider any of them to be the finest actor he’s worked with.

In response to a question on Instagram about his thoughts on Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad writer and director replied, “Yes. She might be the best actor I’ve ever worked with.” He added that he’s read the script for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), one of two upcoming movies with the I, Tonya Oscar nominee reprising her role as Harley Quinn, the other being The Suicide Squad.

Gunn is currently “a little over a third of the way through” through filming the Suicide Squad relaunch, which also stars Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, and Peter Capaldi, who has a “big role.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) comes out on February 7, followed by The Suicide Squad comes on August 6, 2021.

(Via Comic Book)