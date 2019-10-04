James Gunn Is ‘Saddened’ By Martin Scorsese’s Comments On Marvel Movies

It’s Joker release day, but much of the online conversation today has centered on Marvel. DC can’t catch a break. Director Martin Scorsese told Empire magazine that he doesn’t watch Marvel movies. “That’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” he said. “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s comments did not sit well with James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 and is working on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3; also, The Suicide Squad for DC, but no one asked Scorsese what he thought of Jared Leto’s twisted Joker. Probably not a fan!

“Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way,” Gunn tweeted. “That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman.”

When one of his followers all-caps ranted about comparing the “RELIGIOUS PROTESTS” that The Last Temptation of Christ to Martin ragging on the MCU, Gunn replied, “No. I’m comparing people judging films they haven’t seen to people judging films they haven’t seen. And I’m not saying religious zealotry is the same as not liking my movies, or in the same category. What I’m saying is I’m not fond of people judging things without actually seeing them, whether it’s a movie about Jesus or a genre.”

Scorsese and Gunn should get together this weekend and watch the Guardians movies. I think Marty would enjoy the talking raccoon.

