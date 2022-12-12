Following an explosive report from The Hollywood Reporter that seemingly revealed James Gunn‘s plans to free the DC Universe from shackles of the Zack Snyder films (a.k.a. the Snyderverse), Gunn has been doing his best to both set the record straight and prepare fans for big changes to come. While Gunn acknowledged that some of the information in the THR article is true, he also said that “some of is not true” and “some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.” In short, Gunn and his co-DC Studios Peter Safran are still figuring things out.

One of those things is apparently what to do with Superman. According to THR, Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel return is not set in stone despite his end-credits cameo in Black Adam, a character who might also be on the chopping block. However, over the weekend, Gunn alleviated some fans’ concerns by revealing that getting Superman on track is at the top of his list.

“Hey James, please tell us if we are gonna see a Superman? We’ve been starved of the greatest comic book character on the big screen for ages!” a fan asked, to which Gunn replied. “Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

Notably, Gunn did not say whether Superman would still be played by Cavill. In fact, Gunn’s silence on that issue is interesting. But what he did do is immediately swat down rumors that there’s any sort of bad blood. When asked to debunk a Twitter user who claimed Gunn “doesn’t like Henry Cavill,” the DC Studios chief responded, “Sure: False.”

James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) December 10, 2022

Sure: false. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

After seeing Gunn’s response, the initial Twitter user fired back: “Even more ppl have reached out to me since you said this to tell me you really don’t like him. Just saying what I heard.” It did not go well for the rando.

“So weird. You seemed so plugged in!” Gunn replied. “Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man.”

So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

While Gunn was quick to debunk rumors that he doesn’t like Cavill, he was not so quick to calm fears that the actor would not be reprising his Superman role. Of course, Gunn could just be building up fan anticipation, or as he said, he honestly doesn’t know what’s going to happen as he charts a new course for the DC Cinematic Universe.

