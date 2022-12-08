After weeks of Henry Cavill touting his return as Superman, and The Rock touting his fight with Warner Bros. to bring Cavill back, a new bombshell report heavily suggests that, surprise, Henry Cavill might not be coming back.

In addition to the news that Wonder Woman 3 may be dead in the water and Jason Momoa‘s time as Aquaman is coming to an end, The Hollywood Reporter cited WB Discovery insiders who said that Cavill’s return as Superman may not be a done deal. In fact, Black Adam‘s brief adjustment to the “hierarchy of power” might be over as quickly as it started as DC Studios James Gunn reportedly eyeballs a franchise-wide reset that would erase the last vestiges of the “Snyderverse.”

As everyone knows, or is about to learn, Cavill returns as Superman in the end-credits scene of Black Adam, and that may be his last appearance as Gunn and DC Studios consider not pulling the trigger on an already-shot cameo for The Flash:

These characters are to cameo in Flash, the highly anticipated time travel adventure movie that is due to release June 16. Cavill shot his part of the cameo in September. But sources say there is a debate inside the studio as whether or not to keep the cameo and if its inclusion promises something that studio would have no plans on delivering. A Warners insider cautions that no plans have been finalized and that Flash remains an unlocked picture.

As for all the Man of Steel 2 talk that fired up in earnest, THR notes that those discussions happened before Gunn and producing partner Peter Safran took the reins at DC Studios. At the time of this writing, Gunn has neither confirmed or denied the THR report, but in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, he did ask fans for patience as he searches for answers to DC’s future.

As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer. pic.twitter.com/sxwKGRD3vc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)