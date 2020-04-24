To help Marvel fans pass the time as large swaths of the population is trapped indoors, director James Gunn hosted a Quarantine Watch Party on Twitter for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. on Thursday night. Not only did Gunn live-tweet hilarious and insightful behind-the-scene facts, but he also spent hours graciously fielded questions about the fan-favorite sequel. In fact, he’s still answering as of the writing, but to save you time of sifting through Gunn’s entire Twitter account, here are some of the best takeaways from the GOTG Vol 2. Watch Party.

The Mary Poppins Line Was Almost R-Rated

One of the favorite and most quotable lines from the film is when Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) are slowly descending from an exploding ship. When Quill notices that Yondu looks like a certain British nanny with his arm extended like he’s holding an umbrella, Yondu yells out, “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!”

Well, it turns out that line almost came out very differently.

“I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” Is the most quoted line to me from the Guardians among with “We are Groot.” I also have Rooker saying “I’m Mary Poppins, motherfuckers!” #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

Kurt Russell Could Not Get Star-Lord’s Name Right

Landing Kurt Russell to play Quill’s dad Ego was a huge get for both Gunn and Pratt, who couldn’t believe they scored a chance to work with the legendary actor. But as filming began, Russell apparently struggled with saying the characters’ names, specifically the most important one.

Kurt Russell kept calling @prattprattpratt “Star Wars” instead of Star Lord in this scene. He couldn’t get it out of his head! 🤣#QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

Why Ego Told Quill That He Killed His Mother

During the climactic moment when Ego reveals that he murdered Quill’s mother, Gunn reveals that this scene reinforces that Quill “truly is an outlaw” because he “doesn’t hesitate for a moment to shoot his own father in the face.” But what fans want to know is why Ego revealed the dark secret in the first place, and Gunn was ready with a two-part answer.

Two reasons: 1) Ego truly craves not being alone and Quill is the first bing he’s met he thinks might be his equal and could help quell the loneliness. 2) He misjudges him. He thinks Quill will sacrifice his friends and his love just like Ego did his. https://t.co/825yHpbV7Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

The Theme Of Family And Fatherhood Was Very Personal To Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is often lauded for its emotional underpinnings as the film centers around Quill finally meeting his biological father only to finally realize that Yondu was his “real” father all along, which makes the ending even more devastating. As Gunn candidly reveals, his own parents were in the film during the Earth scene when Ego’s seed activates. Unfortunately, Gunn’s father recently passed away, and Gunn wanted to make sure everyone knows that the Guardians sequel was dedicated to his late dad.

That’s my Mom & my Dad saying “what is it”? My Dad passed away a few months ago. I was able to dedicate the two Guardians movies to my Mom & him at the premiere of this movie. This is a good time to remind everyone this movie is dedicated to him #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

The Funniest Moment On Set

Considering how many jokes and humorous moments are jam-packed into the Guardians movie, you’d think Gunn would be hard-pressed to have a favorite. But the director specifically remembers one scene that left him unable to contain himself.

So @DaveBautista’s reaction to Ego’s not half bad penis made me fall out of my seat laughing on set. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

Like Easter Eggs? Here’s Where To Look

While the Marvel movies are known for hiding Easter Eggs for eagle-eyed fans to spot, Gunn is practically a master at tucking them into his films and daring fans to find them all. Only this time around, he’s being a tad more generous and telling fans that there’s one particular scene that’s loaded with hidden goodies, and the replies are already loaded with guesses.

There are TONS of Easter egg skulls in that pile of Ego’s murdered children. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

Happy hunting!

(Via James Gunn on Twitter)