After Deadpool was noticeably missing from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness despite a fan theory to the contrary, the official Twitter account for the Merc with the Mouth films has provided an update on the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. In a new tweet on Wednesday morning, the Deadpool handle shared a Photoshopped image of Rob Delaney‘s character, Peter, from Deadpool 2 and made it clear that product placement will be king.

“Deadpool 3 update: We’ve nailed down brand integrations,” the official account tweeted. “Story, character, and script next!”

Eagle-eyed fans of Ryan Reynolds will notice the actor’s Aviator Gin and Mint Mobile have been added to the scene, and there appears to be a poster for Wembley Stadium, which could be a nod to the soccer team Reynolds purchased with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.

As for Delaney’s (possible) return as Peter, the actor previously pitched how his character could return back in November when he was promoting Home Sweet Home Alone. Via Comic Book:

“I know at the end of Deadpool 2 he asked if he can get Domino’s email address, so I think it might be funny to see him pursuing Domino quite earnestly, but with no skills at all to try and woo her. So that would be pretty funny and I think given a real challenge by Deadpool, if he really had to go take out a bad guy or something because say Deadpool had eaten some bad shrimp earlier. I think to see Peter and some genuine danger and also a little bit of romance, I think I’m just saying, you know what everybody else wants.”

Back in March, Reynolds announced that his Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy will helm Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios. More importantly, Kevin Feige has confirmed that the third film will be Rated-R, putting to bed concerns that the character would be watered down to score a PG-13 rating.

