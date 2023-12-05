Earlier this year, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after a significant health scare while on the set of his latest film. Foxx collapsed on set and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition wasn’t revealed.

Since the ordeal, Foxx has posted various social media updates, though he largely remained out of the spotlight, that is until this week when he appeared at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television event. Foxx accepted an honor from Jurnee Smollett, and the actor references his harrowing hospital stay to the audience.

“You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx told the audience. He then poked fun at various rumors that he was replaced by another Foxx look-a-like. “I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there.” This is a common theory among celebs, unfortunately.

While the actor didn’t disclose what really went down, he added that he has a new lease on life, “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough. I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up,” he said.

Back in Action, Foxx’s upcoming Netflix movie, is expected to drop sometime next year. Even though he is not a clone, they did have to use a body double in order to wrap up filming, so yeah, he was replaced for a little bit. But now he’s back!

(Via Comicbook)