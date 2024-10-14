Jamie Foxx went “to hell and back” during a significant health scare, but over the weekend, he returned to the stage for the first time since the incident.

“God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy… on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia,” the Oscar-winning actor and singer wrote on Instagram about his one-man show, One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx. “I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were.”

An emotional Foxx didn’t think of the performance as a stand-up comedy show, it was “an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most… #nobaddays as my guy James would say #secondchance.”

Foxx has not publicly divulged the cause of his medical emergency, although he spent time at a rehab facility that specializes in strokes and brain injuries.

