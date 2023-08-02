Back in April, Jamie Foxx suffered a mysterious medical emergency. He and his family still haven’t made public what happened to him, but it was serious stuff. The Oscar-winning actor and musician only started opening up about it recently, saying he went to “hell and back.” Whatever occurred, it sounds like he got more than a little help from his sister.

On Tuesday, Foxx took to Instagram to wish his sibling Deidra Dixon big wishes on her birthday. He called her “magical” and “beautiful” and a “courageous lioness.” He also thanked her for playing a big part in saving his life.

“And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life,” he wrote. “I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

In his first big video about his experiences, which he released in late July, Foxx credited his family with helping with his recovery — including ensuring he got the privacy he needed to get better.

“And y’all know they kept it air tight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me,” he said at the time. “And that’s what I hope that everyone can have in moments like these.”

It’s not just Foxx’s family who’ve come to bat for him. Ice-T smacked down conspiracy theories that Foxx has been “replaced” by a clone or an AI or some dumb nonsense. “People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same???” the rapper and actor wrote. “YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos..”

Besides, he’s already healthy enough again to help rescue some stranger’s purse.

