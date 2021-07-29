Time for some good news: In a new interview with AARP Magazine (as caught by Mediaite), Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that one of the two adopted daughters she has with her husband, fellow performer Christopher Guest, is transgender. She says the two of them have “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Ruby, who was previously referred to as Thomas, was born in 1996. (Their other adopted daughter was born 10 years prior.) What’s more she’s engaged to be married, and Curtis says it will be her who officiates. She says Ruby’s life nowadays is one of “constant metamorphosis.”

Curtis told AARP that understanding that gender isn’t fixed is one of a number of “old ideas” she’s shed recently. She’s long been a big believer in getting rid of habits that weren’t working or making things worse. She talks about overcoming her addiction to painkillers, starting in the late ’90s, and about scaling back her acting career, to focus on other things, like her children. She describes herself as someone who is open to change.

“I am somebody who sheds every day,” she says. “Let’s get rid of that, I don’t need that. It’s all about old ideas that don’t work anymore.”

(Via AARP and Mediaite)