Jamie Lee Curtis is known for playing iconic characters who have gone through a lot of trauma, but she’s also known for being a pretty great mom. She has opened up about her daughter Ruby coming out to her last year, and now she is playing a huge part in Ruby’s wedding by officiating…as a World Of Warcraft character.

The actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her latest movie Everything Everywhere All At Once and mentioned that she is preparing to officiate her daughter’s wedding as WoW character Jaina Proudmoore.

“It is a cosplay wedding. You wear a costume, you dress up as something. I understand it’s hard for you to learn new things,” Curtis joked with the late-night host, who seemed confused. “Everybody at the wedding will be in a costume, and I will be in a costume to officiate the wedding…I’m really excited.”

Curtis also admitted that she will be donning a handmade costume while officiating, though there is a delay due to the fact that she ordered it from Russia. “You know, there’s a little bit of a supply chain issue going on, and things are sort of held up now.” Kimmel joked that she could probably just wander around Hollywood and trade a costume for a “six pack of four loko.”

Check out the clip above.