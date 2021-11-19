Ever since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was fast-tracked to become a reality thanks to an aggressive fan campaign, there has been a similar movement pushing for the release of David Ayer‘s original version of Suicide Squad a.k.a. the Ayer Cut. Ayer has been a vocal supporter of #ReleaseTheAyerCut, and now, Jared Leto is getting in on the act. The actor played a divisive version of the Joker, who had a surprisingly small presence in the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad, and Ayer has recently been teasing that Leto “killed it” in the unseen footage.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of House of Gucci on Thursday night, Leto was asked about #ReleaseTheAyerCut and offered his full support.

“Absolutely,” Leto told Variety. “Why not? Why wouldn’t they? That’s what streaming’s for, right?”

Leto has also been recently setting the record straight about his “method acting” on the set of Suicide Squad. In the lead-up to the film’s release, there were reports that he got very into being the Joker on set by sending used condoms to cast mates Margot Robbie and Will Smith. However, Leto now claims those stories were blown way out of proportion and everything was “given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure.”

“I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s okay to play some jokes,” Leto told Entertainment Weekly. “Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines.”

