As his two children with wife Lisa Bonet enter their teen years, Jason Momoa has been proud to share his work with them, but not all of his work. In a new interview with the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, Momoa revealed that his daughter, Lola, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, get to see “a lot of stuff that Papa is doing.” However, the Aquaman star holds a firm line on how far back they’re allowed to go in his career, and there’s one show that is particularly off-limits: Baywatch: Hawaii.

Momoa starred on the Baywatch spinoff in late ’90s, and he’s apparently not a fan of revisiting those days or acknowledging that they even exist. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“We don’t say the B-word at home! We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!” joked Momoa when the host brought up the popular television series that Momoa starred on, playing lifeguard Jason Ioane from 1999 to 2001. “We don’t talk about those words, the B-word didn’t happen.”

Momoa also confirmed that Game of Thrones is obviously off limits for now while making it a point to note that the show is “fantastic.” It was an interesting admission given Momoa recently had a testy exchange with New York Times writer David Marchese at the beginning of August. Momoa took issue with Marchese asking about whether he regretted portraying the sexual violence in the show during his time as Khal Drogo. The actor caused the interview to end on an awkward note as he labeled the line of questioning as “icky.”

“There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don’t get to come in and be like, ‘I’m not going do that because this isn’t kosher right now and not right in the political climate.’ That never happens,” Momoa said. “So it’s a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)