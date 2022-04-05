Despite doing his best to stay out of the spotlight, Jason Momoa has been the center of attention as of late. The Aquaman actor has been going through a breakup with longtime partner Lisa Bonet, though rumors have been flying. Most recently, fans believed he was dating actress (and Pete Davidson’s ex) Kate Beckinsale after she was spotted wearing his jacket at the Oscars. Turns out he is just a nice dude!

“It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country. I was in England doing Aquaman 2,” Momoa explained to Extra after the two were spotted having a conversation in the early morning hours after the Oscars. “Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold.” Chivalry is alive and well, friends!

The actor continued, “She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.” See, he was just being nice to the actress, and now he will probably never be seen talking to a woman again.

Momoa recently teamed up with Apple TV+ for a series about his native home Hawaii, and also wrapped the latest Aquaman film earlier this year. Despite difficulties in his personal life, he seems to be doing alright for himself! He has been hanging out with all of the cool Hollywood kids, and he even rides bikes with Bonet’s ex, Lenny Kravitz. As long as he doesn’t offer anyone his jacket to any more women, he’ll be fine!