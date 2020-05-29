Jason Momoa is peak Hawaii bro (so much so that he filed a trademark for his “Aloha J” trademark), but although he was born in the Paradise of the Pacific, he was actually raised in Iowa. Norwalk, Iowa, specifically, which is approximately 20 minutes away from the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines, where the Aquaman star visited on Thursday.

“What a great surprise today! Yes, that’s right folks, Jason came in today with his family to have some delicious breakfast!” the diner, which claims to have the “best breakfast” in Des Moines, Iowa (that’s like being the world’s smallest big-screen TV, but the photos do look tasty). “He downed the momoa (full hashbrown with a full biscuits and gravy right on top followed by 2 sunny side up eggs and a side of bacon) in less than 10 minutes!” Ten minutes? I could finish that in five, and I look like Super Bowl commercial Jason Momoa:

Thank you, Jason Momoa, for coming in during this crazy time and supporting us, it truly means a lot to every one of us! P.S. He even wanted to change in to one of our waveland shirts.

And in case you’re wondering, he wore a mask while posing for photos. My man.

