In “Yeah, Sure, Why Not?” news, Jason Momoa is reportedly in final negotiations for a live-action Minecraft movie from… (checks notes)… Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess. Hollywood, is there anything they can’t do?

Following the success of The LEGO Movie, Warner Bros. has been trying to get a Minecraft film off the ground for years. Like the toy building bricks, the video game captured the imaginations of millions of children around the globe. Minecraft became such a massive hit for Mojang Studios that Microsoft stepped in and bought the whole company. Now, Warner Bros. is hoping to mine the franchise for box office gold.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Warners has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney among those who have been attached to direct. Gaming movies have been on a hot streak in recent years, with 20th Century launching a hit franchise with Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy last year, and Paramount finding success with its Sonic sequel earlier this month.

Momoa’s involvement continues a hot streak of franchises for the actor. The Aquaman star was last seen as Duncan Idaho in Dune, and he recently signed on to play the new villain in Fast & Furious 10. While that last one sounds pretty rad, the real question is how well can Momoa build a video game house that fills up with zombies and chickens if you forget to close the door. That’s going to make or break this whole thing.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)