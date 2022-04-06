Jason Momoa
Movies

Jason Momoa Sounds Really Stoked About Working With One ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Actor In Particular

by: Twitter

Jason Momoa hasn’t even started filming Fast & Furious 10 yet, and the release date is at least a year away, but the actor is already getting fans pumped for his villainous role in the high-octane film series. Heck, he’s pumped himself. While attending the Hollywood premiere of Ambulance this week, a stoked Momoa was more than willing to share some details about joining the Fast & Furious crew, and the one actor in particular that he can’t wait to work with for the first time.

Also, we can’t help but wonder if this is a bit of spoiler because it was never confirmed this actor would be returning, so fair warning if you like going into your Fast movies cold.

“I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never — I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I’m really excited about,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s amazing.”

Once he got done gushing over Theron, Momoa made sure to note that his character is definitely going to mix things up with Vin Diesel. Although, again, Momoa couldn’t help but mention Theron again. Does Duncan Idaho have a new crush?

Momoa said he’s looking forward to working with Diesel as well, telling ET that fans can expect plenty of action-packed scenes between the pair.

“I’m sure that’s why they hired me,” Momoa joked. “But yeah, I’m excited I’m working with Vin. I’m excited I’m working with Charlize.”

As for his Fast & Furious 10 character, Momoa was light on details, but he did give fans a little taste of what to expect. “He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood.”

(Via Entertainment Tonight)

