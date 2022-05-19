Jason Momoa is not slowing down anytime soon. The actor recently wrapped up filming the upcoming Aquaman sequel which is slated for release next spring. Currently, he is filming the latest Fast And Furious installment in London. Oh, and he also is set to star in the new Minecraft movie, if that ever happens. Next up, he will be in Shots! Shots! Shots! which is a movie, to be clear.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Momoa has been cast in the upcoming Universal Pictures action-comedy written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, who recently worked together on the animated series Gentleman Lobsters and the 2018 teen comedy The Package. Momoa is also set to produce alongside Jeff Fierson, Dan Lin, and Jonathan Eirich.

There are no plot details at the moment (or even a director attached to the project) though the movie is expected to be an action-adventure/mystery flick for the whole family. Seeing as “family” is kinda Momoa’s whole thing, that would make sense, in addition to the success of Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s family-friendly hit The Lost City.

Shots! Shots! Shots! also has nothing to do with the LMFAO song of the same name (probably) and hopefully nothing to do with the similarly titled Bodies Bodies Bodies. Though think of the power those movies would have if they were in the same universe. Filming is expected to begin later this year.