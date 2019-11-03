Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa Believes ‘The Public Needs To See’ The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut

By this point, it’s fair to say that Justice League director Zack Snyder’s rumored cut of the film is no longer a rumor. From his own confirmation regarding the popular fan theory and campaign to Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and filmmaker Kevin Smith‘s respective confirmations of it, the so-called “Snyder Cut” is real. The question is, aside from a few privileged individuals like Momoa and Snyder himself, will this alternative version of the movie DC Comics and Warner Bros. ultimately released ever see the light of day.

Momoa seems to think so. Or, at least that’s what he told MTV News in a recent interview to promote his new Apple TV+ series See. “I have seen it. I’ve seen the Snyder Cut,” he said. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy that I got to see it.”

When pressed further about the matter, Momoa smiled and said “next question,” though he did slip right into defending Snyder when questions about whether or not the director — who had to step away from the project following a personal family tragedy — was capable of finishing the film. “Oh, do you think Zack couldn’t finish it?

Check out the conversation, which begins at the 12:40 mark, in the video below.

(Via MTV News)

