Sure, we might have gotten a new 007 film earlier this year and Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man is merely a couple away weeks from making its highly anticipated theatrical release, but can you ever have too many smart and stylish spy films? Exactly. Fortunately for us, the start of an entirely new sleuthy saga is just around the corner with Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre — and it looks fun.

Directed by Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, The Man from UNCLE, Sherlock Holmes) and featuring a star-studded cast of Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre follows international super spy Orson Fortune (Statham) as he and his crew attempt to track and take down an eccentric, billionaire arms dealer named Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). However, while this might seem your standard spy affair, the comedy-filled trailer paints Operation Fortune as a pretty fun take on the classic genre — as does its official synopsis.

“In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.”

In addition to Ritchie, his frequent collaborators Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man) are also working on the film as its co-writers. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre hits theaters on January 21, 2022.