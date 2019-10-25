No matter how many stoners turn out, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot isn’t going to make as much money as Avengers: Endgame. There’s a chance no movie ever will, as it’s currently the highest-grossing film (sorry, Marty) of all-time. But Kevin Smith can still brag that he beat his beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe in one box office feat.

Reboot, which is part of its own cinematic universe (the View Askewniverse), has “raked in $1.1 million from three different days of screenings,” according to Forbes. “But after the sequel’s Tuesday showing in 788 different theaters and Thursday showing in 639 theaters, the film then had a single-theater opening weekend that pulled in $93,520, the highest opening weekend per-theater average of any film in 2019.” It’s common for indies to have a higher per-screen average than blockbusters — slow rollouts build hype, etc. — but there’s nothing common about Reboot making $93,520 per-theater. (For reference’s sake, Endgame opened to $76,601.) It beat 2019’s previous record-holder, Lulu Wang’s lovely The Farewell, and it’s the 42nd highest per-screen average of all-time between There Will Be Blood and The Tree of Life. Good triple feature, imo.

Interestingly, there’s only one non-Disney film in the top-10 weekend theater averages ever (The Lion King is number one overall with a whopping $793,376) and it’s, yup, another Kevin Smith movie: Red State, which debuted to $204,230 per-screen in 2011. His total grosses can’t compete with Disney, but if you’re the exception to the Disney rule when it comes to making money, and lots of it, you’re doing something right.

If you want to see Jay and Silent Bob Reboot for yourself, click here.

(Via Forbes)