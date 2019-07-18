Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Eighteen years after they struck back, and 25 (!) years since they first appeared in the View Askewniverse, Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) are back. And they’re getting a reboot with help from some very famous friends, including Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Shannon Elizabeth. But that’s not at all! There’s also Jason Lee, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Method Man, Redman, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Melissa Benoist, Rosario Dawson, and Ben Affleck. Sounds like the feud is over. There’s also, as you might expect from a Kevin Smith movie, cursing, weed references, and meta jokes about reboots. Check out the trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot above.

Here’s the official plot summary:

When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it again!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot opens on October 15 with a “special pre-recorded video introduction from Mewes and Smith,” according to a press release. “The first 50 people at each location on October 15 will receive a limited-edition poster (while supplies last). Then on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. local time, audiences will see a special double feature of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Snoochie boochies.