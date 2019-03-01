Jay and Silent Bob have appeared in every movie in the View Askewniverse (think: the MCU, if Captain America and Thor were baked all the time), from 1994’s Clerks to 2006’s Clerks II. Writer and director Kevin Smith, who plays the mostly-quiet Silent Bob to Jason Mewes’ hyper-talkative Jay, is finally returning to his self-created cinematic universe with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.
In the belated (and fat joke-free) sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the eponymous characters “find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go across the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again,” Smith said. “It’s literally the same f*cking movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.” Smith also shared the first look at Reboot, including a new look for Jay. Silent Bob looks the same, mostly.
SNOOGANS! Here’s a first look at @jayandsilentbobreboot, courtesy of our genius @dpronlevy and our master stills artist @kylebonokaplan. On this adventure, Silent Bob’s dressed pretty much the same as he’s been in #Dogma through #clerks2, but Jay’s outfit has changed a bit, including his Ranger Danger t-shirt designed by @captain_ribman (the artist who created my Fat Man logo). Years back when I was working on Clerks III, Ribman and I came up with a slew of Ranger Danger comic covers to flesh out the world of the flick and make it seem like Ranger Danger had been around as long as Superman and the Fantastic Four. When Clerks III went away, the artwork sat dormant on my laptop for years. But when Reboot started taking serious shape, I blew the dust off the Ranger Danger artwork and put it to work all over Brodie’s Secret Stash. But I saved the Dark Knight-ish Ranger Danger: Requiem shirt for Jay to wear throughout the flick because in the world of our movie, Ranger Danger: Requiem is a gritty, rebooted version of a childhood superhero fave. Today marks the end of Week One of filming, and what a wonderful week it’s been! We’ve already shot a fist fulla cameos and @JayMewes is CRUSHING his return to the role that made him famous! If you’re way into this shit like I am, we’ve kicked off a making-of series on my @youtube channel (like we did for Clerks II back in 2006) called “The Road to Reboot”! See it at the link in my bio. #KevinSmith #jaymewes #movie #jayandsilentbobreboot #nola #sabanfilms #neworleans #wwambassador