View Askew Productions

Jay and Silent Bob have appeared in every movie in the View Askewniverse (think: the MCU, if Captain America and Thor were baked all the time), from 1994’s Clerks to 2006’s Clerks II. Writer and director Kevin Smith, who plays the mostly-quiet Silent Bob to Jason Mewes’ hyper-talkative Jay, is finally returning to his self-created cinematic universe with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

In the belated (and fat joke-free) sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the eponymous characters “find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go across the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again,” Smith said. “It’s literally the same f*cking movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.” Smith also shared the first look at Reboot, including a new look for Jay. Silent Bob looks the same, mostly.