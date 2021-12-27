Jean-Marc Vallee
Getty Image
Movies

Jean-Marc Vallée, Director Of ‘Big Little Lies’ And ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ Passed Away At Age 58, And The Tributes Are Pouring In

by: Twitter

Acclaimed director Jean-Marc Vallée, who recently adapted Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies for HBO, passed away on Sunday. He was 58. As of this writing, his cause of death is unknown. After taking the reins on Dallas Buyers Club, Vallée became a go-to signature force after delivering Oscar wins for both stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. After collaborating with Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern for Wild, Vallée brought the two actresses back together for the all-star cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies, which also included Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. He later delivered Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams, to the network, and the two series have been routinely praised for redefining prestige television dramas.

Via Deadline:

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth,” HBO said in a statement. “He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”

Following the news of Vallée’s death, the tributes from colleagues and critics began pouring in on social media where the director was praised for his distinctive film and television projects:

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×