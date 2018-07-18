An Open-Shirted Statue Of Jeff Goldblum Appeared In London To Celebrate 25 Years Of ‘Jurassic Park’

Getty Image

Jurassic Park — which, unless there’s a scene from JFK I’m forgetting, is the greatest movie in which a dinosaur kills Newman from Seinfeld ever — came out 25 years ago last month. Not a single scene from the film was shot in London, nor is the film’s most unbuttoned star, Jeff Goldblum, from there. And yet, a 25-foot statue of Goldblum, in all his half-naked glory, appeared in front of Tower Bridge on Wednesday. The artists behind the, uh, statue (which was commissioned by streaming service Now TV to celebrate the film’s anniversary) were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should. They could, they should, and thankfully, they did.

The giant statue of Goldblum stands at over 9.8 feet (3 meters) high and nearly 23 feet (7 meters) long, and weighs in at 331 lbs (150kg). The impressive statue also took over six weeks and 250 painstaking hours to make. (Via)

Goldblum recently revealed that the meme-able scene was improvised. “It’s supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I’m sure I’m in some sort of fever,” he explained. “So all the logic is that we gotta get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don’t think anybody fought me on that.” God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs. Dinosaurs bow down before their new God, Sexy Jeff Goldblum Statue. I’m pretty sure that’s how it goes.

Getty Image

Getty Image

Getty Image

