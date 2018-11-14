Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix isn’t messing around with their original content game. After churning out multiple spooky October offerings, the streaming giant is circling back to family for the hoildays. Hence the recent acquisition of a movie that might counteract criticism over Insatiable arguably missing the mark and sparking a fat-shaming backlash. This new trailer for Dumplin,’ a dramedy starring Jennifer Aniston, smashes the unrealistic standards placed upon females not only in beauty pageants but elsewhere. Naturally, the trailer is grabbing attention for Aniston’s comedic take on a character whose voice oozes deep-fried grease while she maintains a “perfect” figure. From the synopsis:

The plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow in her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Here, Aniston’s about two seconds away from a “bless your heart” at any given moment but truly loves her plus-sized daughter, Willowdean “Dumplin” Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), who decides to show the pageant world what they’re missing by excluding all body types. And after she inspires other plus-sized contestants to follow her lead, Willowdean insists, “I’m not the Joan of Arc of fat girls.” She does, however, love Dolly Parton, who contributes original music to the film. Expect plenty of feather boas, fake nails, and teased-up hair when Dumplin’ comes to Netflix on December 7, 2018.