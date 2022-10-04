After recently saying “I do” to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is ready to swap vows with Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding. Amazon has released the first trailer for the upcoming action-comedy that features a marriage that’s already on the brink of collapse before it even makes it to the altar. But that all hits the back-burner as the island destination is taken hostage, forcing the couple to work together to overcome their captors and rescue their guests. (And some annoying family members.)

More importantly, the Jennifer Coolidge renaissance is still in full effect. Coolidge plays Duhamel’s mom in the film, and clearly, the armed bandits picked the wrong wedding to mess with.

You’re damn right that’s Jennifer Coolidge with a machine gun.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.

Shotgun Wedding premieres January 27, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.